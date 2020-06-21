Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3368
Mellow Yellow
Another shot from Quiet Valley Historical Village that was by-passed the first time around.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd April 2017 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
picket fence
,
rake
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice slice of rural life, and color coordinated too. :-)
June 21st, 2020
Lee
ace
What there an offer on this colour I wonder. Good shot.
June 21st, 2020
