Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3379
A Tractor in the Hay Field
From a visit to Menegus Farm in 2016. Slow phojo today- missing the grands!
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7003
photos
227
followers
215
following
926% complete
View this month »
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Latest from all albums
3377
3468
3378
3469
3379
3470
3380
3471
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
24th May 2016 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tractor
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
July 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close