Composite 29

I've been trying to collect pieces to put together a composite for this challenge and nothing seemed to be working until today when I emptied out this bottle of salad dressing. I didn't like the taste or flavor of it, so down the drain it went. I was about to put the bottle in recycling when the light bulb lit up! So here's poor Lucy trying to figure out how she can escape the bottle and enjoy the fresh ocean air. It's not exactly like Achraf Baznani's style but I still like it!