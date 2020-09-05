Previous
Nasturtium Splash by olivetreeann
Photo 3444

Nasturtium Splash

One of my farmer friends gave me some Nasturtium flowers for our salad tonight. Some may not like them- they taste very similar to Arugala. Of course before we ate them I had to photograph them! Played with some effects on them too.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
A great artistic photo and a great artistic addition to your salad I am sure!
September 6th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
I like nasturtium flowers and arugula, but mostly like your bright, vibrant color.
September 6th, 2020  
amyK ace
A lovely nasturtium abstract
September 6th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice processing
September 6th, 2020  
