Photo 3444
Nasturtium Splash
One of my farmer friends gave me some Nasturtium flowers for our salad tonight. Some may not like them- they taste very similar to Arugala. Of course before we ate them I had to photograph them! Played with some effects on them too.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
flowers
,
nasturtium
katy
ace
A great artistic photo and a great artistic addition to your salad I am sure!
September 6th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I like nasturtium flowers and arugula, but mostly like your bright, vibrant color.
September 6th, 2020
amyK
ace
A lovely nasturtium abstract
September 6th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice processing
September 6th, 2020
