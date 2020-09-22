Previous
Monarch by olivetreeann
Photo 3461

Monarch

Another shot from Minsi Lake. I was sitting by the dock when this fellow landed nearby. I was surprised to be able to get the shot with my zoom lens on since he was so close to me!
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
Photo Details

