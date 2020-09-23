Previous
Purple Martin Condominiums by olivetreeann
Photo 3462

Purple Martin Condominiums

This interesting structure has been put up a Minsi Lake to attract nesting Purple Martins. They are designed so that the birds can enter and lay their eggs but predators can't.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Photo Details

