From That to This

I have begun to slowly clear the attic (slowly is the operative word there!). One project I'd always wanted to do but never had the means nor the chance to was to convert my son's old soccer jerseys into a quilt. When I found the box this time I was excited because for the present moment Jeff is busy with work. So I found a local quilter who could do that and dropped off the t-shirts to her. We planned out how the lay-out would look (on the left) and talked about how to frame them and the color for the back, whether or not it be hung on the wall and size. I could partially picture what she was going to do- but seeing it today when I picked it up, was so exciting. It looked even better than I imagined it would! I can't wait to see Christopher's face when he and Betsy open it. There are not only significant jerseys from his teams, there are some from our soccer travels (the World Cup in 94 and the Olympics in 96) and one I wore at one of his tournaments that matches the t-shirt he wore. There is even a shirt from the premiere year of the National Soccer League- the Metrostars (which is cut off in the right hand picture). So many fun "soccer mom" memories! And now they are preserved in a very special way!