Gingerbread Detail by olivetreeann
Photo 3544

Gingerbread Detail

My apologies for this massive upload- please comment on one or two and leave the rest to fill in the calendar as they're meant to do.

A detail from the Skytop Lodge's life-size gingerbread house.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
Those little round bits look almost like eyes and make it a little creepy
December 17th, 2020  
