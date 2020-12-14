Sign up
Photo 3544
Gingerbread Detail
My apologies for this massive upload- please comment on one or two and leave the rest to fill in the calendar as they're meant to do.
A detail from the Skytop Lodge's life-size gingerbread house.
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Themes and Competitions
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
13th December 2020 5:49pm
Tags
gingerbread
katy
ace
Those little round bits look almost like eyes and make it a little creepy
December 17th, 2020
