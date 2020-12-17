Previous
Buried in Snow by olivetreeann
Photo 3547

Buried in Snow

We had a little over a foot of snow last night. This is what the log cabin bird feeder on the deck looked like this morning after the snow stopped.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
