The Quilt

Many of you saw the first two stages of this gift in the making. The T-shirt selection and the quilt before it was wrapped. Here's Christopher and his wife Betsy unwrapping the quilt on Christmas. Isaac and Micah are also holding it just outside the picture. I was so pleased by how much they loved it and Christopher immediately started talking about the different meanings behind the shirts. My only disappointment was the picture itself- it was blurry and over-exposed! I didn't expect that from my point and shoot. So a little doctoring took place here just to make it possible to look at the photo and enjoy the memory.



My apologies for being slightly awol at the moment. We were away so much there's a lot of catching up to do around here. I should be back on 365 in full swing tomorrow. Thanks for being so patient with me!