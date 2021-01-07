Sign up
Photo 3568
Nighfall in Stroudsburg
Filling up a few more empty spots on the calendar.
From December 12th when the photo club met on Main Street to photograph the holiday lights.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Nada
ace
Such creative processing
January 11th, 2021
