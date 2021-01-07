Previous
Nighfall in Stroudsburg by olivetreeann
Photo 3568

Nighfall in Stroudsburg

Filling up a few more empty spots on the calendar.

From December 12th when the photo club met on Main Street to photograph the holiday lights.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre
Nada ace
Such creative processing
January 11th, 2021  
