Technique Challenge 124 by olivetreeann
Photo 3636

Technique Challenge 124

Monochrome is the order of the day for the technique challenge and here's my entry.

I'm on the mend but feeling rather spacey! But this time around is much easier than the surgery on the knees!
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice artistic photo
March 18th, 2021  
