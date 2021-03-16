Sign up
Photo 3635
Minimal 17
A more realistic image from the examining room which worked well for the current minimal challenge.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9
1
Themes and Competitions
TG-6
9th March 2021 2:37pm
katy
ace
Oh I really like this one! Terrific lines and angles!
March 15th, 2021
