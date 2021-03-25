Before and After

As many of you know I've been battling joint issues now for almost 10 years. At first I wanted to see if I could naturally address some of those issues and for the most part a change in diet and herbal supplements have helped my hands. But as time progressed it became increasingly difficult to walk. At one point I thought I'd torn my meniscus in the right knee but chiropractic and accupuncture were not helping and I finally went to see an orthopedic doctor. X-rays showed a bone on bone situation that was the one of the worst my doctor had seen in a long time- and the left knee wasn't much better. So in July of 2019 we dealt with the right knee and last year in September we tackled the left knee. And there was a vast improvement on my ability to walk but I was still experiencing a lot of pain so I finally told the doctor, "I think it's coming from my hip and not my knees". So we took another X-ray (the one on the left here) which revealed I'd had a mal-formed hip all my life and because of that my leg bone really had no place to connect with my pelvis! It's been just sticking up in there for who knows how long! Today marks the 10th day since my hip replacement surgery what a difference that has made! I can walk naturally again. I feel steady on my feet and balanced when I stand at the kitchen sink to do the dishes. Perhaps what's most amazing about the new gear on the right X-ray is that they put it in on Monday morning and by Tuesday afternoon I was heading home! Science amazes me!



(The pictures are not exactly the same- 2 different X-ray technicians with 2 different styles but you can at least see how the hardware has given me a new lease on life- and a new socket for my leg to sit in!)