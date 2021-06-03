Sign up
Photo 3715
A Wreath of Remembrance
Taken at the East Stroudsburg Memorial Day ceremony last Saturday and processed today. I don't need a holiday to thank our service people and front line workers, but I think it's nice when we draw public attention to their hard work and sacrifice.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
29th May 2021 11:31am
Tags
flowers
,
remembrance
,
memorial
