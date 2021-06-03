Previous
Next
A Wreath of Remembrance by olivetreeann
Photo 3715

A Wreath of Remembrance

Taken at the East Stroudsburg Memorial Day ceremony last Saturday and processed today. I don't need a holiday to thank our service people and front line workers, but I think it's nice when we draw public attention to their hard work and sacrifice.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1017% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise