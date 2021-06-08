Previous
Time to Travel by olivetreeann
Photo 3720

Time to Travel

A vignette from Dansbury Depot taken during the 150th Anniversary of East Stroudsburg kick-off celebration. There were several displays of historical memorabilia and items from days gone by to photograph and enjoy.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
Such a fabulous vintage image!
June 9th, 2021  
