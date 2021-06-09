Previous
Next
Geranium Flower in an Old Milk Bottle by olivetreeann
Photo 3721

Geranium Flower in an Old Milk Bottle

Thought I'd try my hand at the latest technique challenge- controlled over exposure. This was fun. I actually used my camera on manual for this one!
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1019% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Very well done Ann. I am impressed with the results!
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise