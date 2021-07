Antique Pitcher and Bowl

I've decided to give myself daily assignments for the month of July just so I'll stay on track. Saturday's theme will be black and white- just because I have a number of photos in the wings that I want to process that way and now I have a reason to get them done! This is another shot from the Cresco Train Station museum. I had to do some work on the background and still think I should take out that sign but enough is enough for now. On to the next picture...