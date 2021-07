From the Archives 1

I've decided to give myself daily assignments for the month of July just so I'll stay on track. Sundays will be "From the Archives". It might be a more recent photo or one from the distant past. It'll be fun to look through the archives and see what interests me each week. I stumbled on this one while I was searching for a picture of Corinth Greece for my pastor. Wow- this little cutie pie will turn 25 this year!