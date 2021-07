Floral 1

I've decided to give myself daily assignments for the month of July just so I'll stay on track. Mondays will be florals to get me prepped for a small group of artistic photographers who get together to critique one anothers' photos once a month. One fellow in particular loves bold colors and thought he'd like to see me do something like that (I'm usually showing them black and white photos), so I decided to play around with a texture and flower shot from my deck on this one.