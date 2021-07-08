Sign up
Photo 3750
Ann Foolery All Out Color 1
Hubby never looked so colorful.
I've decided to give myself daily assignments for the month of July so I'll stay on track. Thursdays are Ann Foolery days dedicated to playing with color.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
16th June 2021 7:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
annsjuly2021
