Ann Foolery All Out Color 1 by olivetreeann
Ann Foolery All Out Color 1

Hubby never looked so colorful.

I've decided to give myself daily assignments for the month of July so I'll stay on track. Thursdays are Ann Foolery days dedicated to playing with color.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
