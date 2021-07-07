Previous
On the Shelf 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 3749

On the Shelf 1

I've decided to give myself daily assignments in the month of July so I'll stay on track. Wednesday's theme is "On the Shelf". Here's a few more items "on the shelf" at the Cresco Train Station.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
