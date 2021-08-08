Previous
Solitude by olivetreeann
Photo 3781

Solitude

Captured at Grey Towers, Milford, Pa. I thought about converting it to black and white, but the slight hint of color was much more appealing this time around.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

I think you were right to leave this one in color! Very minimalist!
August 10th, 2021  
