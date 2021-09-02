Previous
How Not to Park Your Car by olivetreeann
Photo 3806

How Not to Park Your Car

We stopped at a rest area on our way to Kentucky and since the parking lot was rather empty, I just pulled in without really paying attention to the lines. As I walked toward the building I looked back and saw my sloppy job but decided to leave it. Of course hubby saw this as an opportunity to tease me a little until we came out afterwards and saw the parking job on the right. Vindicated!!

I am still uploading a large group of photos at a time so PLEASE just comment on one or two- you don't have to do the whole batch as most of them are fillers!
