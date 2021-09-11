Remembering the Fallen

I'm still behind in posting and have to catch up with my September word shots but in the mean time I'll put a few more in the second album.



This was taken on our way home from Kentucky. It's a beautiful overlook in Tennessee that we often pull into to pay our respects to fallen Vietnam Vets. I haven't done any research on it but it does have a plaque naming the man behind the memorial which I'll have to post at another time with some of the details. It's really quite moving and I thought it would be an appropriate subject on 9-11.