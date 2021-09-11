Previous
Remembering the Fallen by olivetreeann
Photo 3815

Remembering the Fallen

I'm still behind in posting and have to catch up with my September word shots but in the mean time I'll put a few more in the second album.

This was taken on our way home from Kentucky. It's a beautiful overlook in Tennessee that we often pull into to pay our respects to fallen Vietnam Vets. I haven't done any research on it but it does have a plaque naming the man behind the memorial which I'll have to post at another time with some of the details. It's really quite moving and I thought it would be an appropriate subject on 9-11.
Ann H. LeFevre

