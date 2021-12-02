Previous
Next
Lady Bug Lady Bug Fly Away Home by olivetreeann
Photo 3897

Lady Bug Lady Bug Fly Away Home

I'm starting to fill in December by finishing up some of the shots I took at Melissa's farm.

Catching up- so no need to comment!

Melissa loves to paint. She collects these rocks and paints them. There are also extras lying around so that if guests show up they can paint too!
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1072% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
I just love painted rocks.
February 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise