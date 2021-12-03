Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3898
Over and Above
I'm starting to fill in December by finishing up some of the shots I took at Melissa's farm.
Catching up- so no need to comment!
Melissa watched this nest grow throughout the summer. I think it was dormant by the time I took this picture in November.
3rd December 2021
3rd Dec 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8093
photos
218
followers
216
following
1072% complete
View this month »
3906
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
Latest from all albums
3910
4002
3911
4003
4004
3912
3913
4005
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th November 2021 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bees
,
bee hive
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close