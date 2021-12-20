Sign up
Photo 3915
Bo-Zentangle in the Butterfly Garden
A few more views of the snowman featured in my main album today.
The artist is Thomas Dillon.
Filling in December- no need to comment!
20th December 2021
20th Dec 21
Ann H. LeFevre
Tags
the snowmen of stroudsburg
