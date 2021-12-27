Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3922
Snowfall on a Underwater Winter Wonderland
A few more views of the snowman featured in my main album today.
The artist is Michael Glenn.
I'm almost done with December! Since I'm filling in lost days, please do not feel obligated to comment!
27th December 2021
27th Dec 21
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8167
photos
218
followers
216
following
1081% complete
View this month »
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
3948
Latest from all albums
4037
3946
4038
4039
3947
4040
4041
3948
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snowmen of stroudsburg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close