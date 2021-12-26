Sign up
Photo 3921
Taking in the Night Life with Ohaldo
A few more views of the Snowman featured in my main album today- with special assistance from my granddaughter Leigh!
The artist is Briggie Williams.
Almost done filling in December- no need to comment!
26th December 2021
26th Dec 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
snowmen of stroudsburg
Lee-Ann
ace
Amazing pictures.
February 21st, 2022
