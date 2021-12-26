Previous
Taking in the Night Life with Ohaldo by olivetreeann
Photo 3921

Taking in the Night Life with Ohaldo

A few more views of the Snowman featured in my main album today- with special assistance from my granddaughter Leigh!

The artist is Briggie Williams.

26th December 2021 26th Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

Lee-Ann ace
Amazing pictures.
February 21st, 2022  
