Photo 3924
Captain Cofresi Salutes a Sea of Bricks
A few more views of the snowman featured in my main album today.
The artist is Maria Ferreris.
No need to comment- I'm finishing up December 2021 with the Snowmen of Stroudsburg.
29th December 2021
29th Dec 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
pirate
,
the snowmen of stroudsburg
