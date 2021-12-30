Previous
Next
Churchill is Boxed In by olivetreeann
Photo 3925

Churchill is Boxed In

A few more views of the snowman featured in my main album today.

The artist is Sherry Maloney.

No need to comment- I'm finishing up December 2021 with the Snowmen of Stroudsburg.
30th December 2021 30th Dec 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise