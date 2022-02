Night Lights Abstract 1

I'm starting to fill in the last of the 3 months I missed while my computer was down for the count. I decided to fill in the first week with some abstracts from the evening Leigh and I did a photo shoot in Stroudsburg.



Some ICM on holiday lights and a dash of Annfoolery were used to create these pictures.



There is no need to comment on this- it's a fill-in!