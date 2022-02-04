Previous
Peanuts on the Deck by olivetreeann
Peanuts on the Deck

Pesky little friend- climbs on the bird feeder by my kitchen sink until I get so annoyed with the noise of him jumping off when he can't get the seeds that I get up and feed him peanuts. At least he's not climbing on the screen...yet?
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Kathy ace
Nice capture and well processed
February 5th, 2022  
