Photo 3893
Peanuts on the Deck
Pesky little friend- climbs on the bird feeder by my kitchen sink until I get so annoyed with the noise of him jumping off when he can't get the seeds that I get up and feed him peanuts. At least he's not climbing on the screen...yet?
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
4th February 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
Kathy
ace
Nice capture and well processed
February 5th, 2022
