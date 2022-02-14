Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3922
Love Micah
Artwork on display in my office.
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8117
photos
218
followers
216
following
1074% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
14th February 2022 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
i love my grandson and he loves me
,
you can say awwwww now
*lynn
ace
so cute and meaningful
February 15th, 2022
