Weight of the World by olivetreeann
Photo 3920

Weight of the World

We woke up to snow this morning! This weight holds a tarp down over our wood pile so the wood stays dry and usable. In its former life it worked as a window sash.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
