Album Cover Challenge 133

I have such fun with this challenge! My youngest grandson Charlie became the "model" for this one. His part in this shot was taken when Charlie and his family came for a visit over the New Year's holiday. The machinery was taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum the other day. You'll be seeing more from that photo shoot in the coming days.



Artist: Apollo 5- the un-crewed first flight of the Apollo lunar module which would later carry astronauts to the surface of the moon.



Album title from a quote by Charles Dickens: Whatever was required to be done, the circumlocution office was, beforehand with all the public departments, in the art of perceiving how not to do it.