Photo 3980
What's This? Snow Again?
It's March in the Northeast. That means you'll have days when you can feel Spring in the air and days when Winter reminds you it's not done just yet.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
9th March 2022 4:09pm
Tags
at least it was just an inch!
