One Year Ago Today

Posted on Facebook today- but it bears repeating here. So many of you were concerned and wondering what had happened to me when I stopped posting. The well-wishes and get well cards that came when you found out I'd been battling Covid really meant a lot to me. What a great community we have on 365!



One year ago today it was Easter Sunday. I was struggling to breathe and couldn't seem to get enough water. After checking in with a couple of friends for some advice and feedback, Jeff and I decided it was time for me to go to the ER. I was the worst case of Covid 19 the hospital staff had seen since March of 2020. My lungs, which should have been a solid mass, looked like these trees. The prognosis was bleak and Jeff was told to prepare for the worst. I was put into a coma and hooked up to a ventilator. No one expected me to survive, and if I did, the general thought was that I would be on the ventilator or oxygen for the rest of my life. UNTIL people started praying. I know there were many of you on FB who were doing that for me. I can't thank you all enough- and some of you I will never get the chance to personally thank but I just had to put out a post today to say thank you- to the churches, missionary groups, small group Bible Studies, church prayer chains, family, friends and friends of friends who faithfully lifted me up in your prayers. The Lord heard and answered those prayers when just 13 days after I was put in that coma, I left the hospital without any oxygen at all and with lungs that were basically scar-tissue free. Every time I took a breath today I said thank you for each and every one of you! Thanks to you God did an amazing work in me. Never doubt the power of prayer and never stop praying.