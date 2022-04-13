Previous
Spotted Eggs by olivetreeann
Spotted Eggs

I bought these eggs (which reminded me of the malt balls we used to have in our Easter basket) to stuff with goodies for my grandchildren. Before I sent them off, I took some photos for my photo club's monthly theme.

No more egg shots- I promise!
13th April 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren
katy ace
They are so colorful looking and they do remind me of those malt balls. How lucky your grandchildren are.
April 15th, 2022  
