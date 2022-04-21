Previous
Bessie's Barn has Seen Better Days by olivetreeann
Photo 4037

Bessie's Barn has Seen Better Days

I always love a good barn shot and the original of this one could have stayed as it was. But a good barn shot always needs cows, don't you think?

I did not take the base shot (the barn) for this composite, but I did take the photo of the cows. Our photo club is currently hosting a WWYD challenge in conjunction with a local gallery. 12 black and white photos were selected to be used as the base photos for the wwyd foolery. The winning entries will be printed and put on display in the gallery for the remainder of May.

Here's what I started with:
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/toys-on-365/2022-04-21
Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
