Sorcerer's Apprentice Stairs by olivetreeann
Photo 4040

Sorcerer's Apprentice Stairs

My photo club is hosting its own WWYD challenge. We had 10 black and white base photos to work with. A local gallery is also interested in hosting a show of some of the entries. The gallery owner will select one photo from each of the categories to put on display.

I had processed these stairs and posted them on 365 before, but at that time I kept them in black and white. This time around I cropped the shot in tighter and took it over to the Night Cafe to see what might work with the lines in color. This result reminded me of Disney's Mickey Mouse version of The Sorcerer's Apprentice and the part where all the waves are crashing around a hapless Mickey.

Here's the original shot:

https://365project.org/olivetreeann/toys-on-365/2022-04-26
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
