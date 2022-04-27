Previous
Bread Line at the Bethlehem Arches by olivetreeann
Bread Line at the Bethlehem Arches

My photo club is hosting its own WWYD challenge. We had 10 black and white base photos to work with. A local gallery is also interested in hosting a show of some of the entries. The gallery owner will select one photo from each of the categories to put on display.

I was really stumped as to what to do with the original here. I didn't think it needed any doctoring nor did it really have the kind of layout to add something in. But then I thought, "What if I make it part of the background of another picture?" And voila! (The "gentlemen" in this shot are actually a sculpture from the NJ Grounds for Sculpture. Their posture and over all appearance really fit the gritty but pretty train tracks in Bethlehem PA.

Here's the original shot:

27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
Milanie ace
Wonderful processing
May 3rd, 2022  
