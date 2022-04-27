Bread Line at the Bethlehem Arches

My photo club is hosting its own WWYD challenge. We had 10 black and white base photos to work with. A local gallery is also interested in hosting a show of some of the entries. The gallery owner will select one photo from each of the categories to put on display.
I was really stumped as to what to do with the original here. I didn't think it needed any doctoring nor did it really have the kind of layout to add something in. But then I thought, "What if I make it part of the background of another picture?" And voila! (The "gentlemen" in this shot are actually a sculpture from the NJ Grounds for Sculpture. Their posture and over all appearance really fit the gritty but pretty train tracks in Bethlehem PA.