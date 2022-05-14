Previous
Swirl (This One's for Babs) by olivetreeann
Photo 4060

Swirl (This One's for Babs)

There was a beautiful old tree Lucy and Charlie were climbing in at the park where Rochester's Lilac Festival is held. Becky and I were fascinated with the bark and of course, that made me think of Babs and all her beautiful bark shots!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Ann H. LeFevre ace
@onewing Thought you'd enjoy this one Babs!
May 17th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh I like this one. As you know I just love tree bark and the swirls on this are gorgeous. fav
May 17th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful!
May 17th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A great old tree.
May 17th, 2022  
