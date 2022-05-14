Sign up
Photo 4060
Swirl (This One's for Babs)
There was a beautiful old tree Lucy and Charlie were climbing in at the park where Rochester's Lilac Festival is held. Becky and I were fascinated with the bark and of course, that made me think of Babs and all her beautiful bark shots!
14th May 2022
14th May 22
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8406
photos
212
followers
211
following
1112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th May 2022 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black and white
,
bark
,
abstract
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@onewing
Thought you'd enjoy this one Babs!
May 17th, 2022
Babs
ace
Oh I like this one. As you know I just love tree bark and the swirls on this are gorgeous. fav
May 17th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful!
May 17th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A great old tree.
May 17th, 2022
