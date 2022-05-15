Album Cover Challenge 135

For the current Album Cover Challenge- in case you couldn't tell from the title. (o;



Artist: Daisy Pearce (1988- ) An Australian rules foot-baller playing for the Melbourne Football Club in the AFL Women's Competition. She has served as the captain of the team since 2017 and also serves as a commentator for the Seven Network.



The title comes from a quote by L. M. Montgomery (1874-1942), the author of the Anne of Green Gables books (1908). Don't believe in imagining things different from what they really are. When the Lord puts us in certain circumstances He doesn't mean for us to imagine them away.



The model is my granddaughter Lucy with her new sunglasses.