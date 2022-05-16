Previous
Blue (Berry) Boy by olivetreeann
Blue (Berry) Boy

My youngest grandchild- Charlie- enjoying a Mixed Berry sauce on his pancakes. He was totally posing for me!
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Babs ace
Aw this is so sweet. Priceless.
May 17th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my, what a face! Adorable.
May 17th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Oh he’s darling!
May 17th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific portrait. It looks like he loved those pancakes.
May 17th, 2022  
