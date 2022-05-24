Previous
Half Way Up and Half Way Down by olivetreeann
Half Way Up and Half Way Down

Charlie leads the way out of the school after Lucy's concert. He really is at the half-way point of this stair case.

Halfway Down
A. A. Milne

Halfway down the stairs
Is a stair
Where I sit.
There isn't any
Other stair
Quite like
It.
I'm not at the bottom,
I'm not at the top;
So this is the stair
Where
I always
Stop.

Halfway up the stairs
Isn't up,
And it isn't down.
It isn't in the nursery,
It isn't in the town.
And all sorts of funny thoughts
Run round my head;
"It isn't really
Anywhere!
It's somewhere else
Instead!"

This was one of my favorite poems as a child. My mother would read it to me.
Ann H. LeFevre

LManning (Laura) ace
What a perfect moment in time. I love this.
May 25th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
What a perfect image! And oh the poem. 🥰
May 25th, 2022  
