Half Way Up and Half Way Down

Charlie leads the way out of the school after Lucy's concert. He really is at the half-way point of this stair case.



Halfway Down

A. A. Milne



Halfway down the stairs

Is a stair

Where I sit.

There isn't any

Other stair

Quite like

It.

I'm not at the bottom,

I'm not at the top;

So this is the stair

Where

I always

Stop.



Halfway up the stairs

Isn't up,

And it isn't down.

It isn't in the nursery,

It isn't in the town.

And all sorts of funny thoughts

Run round my head;

"It isn't really

Anywhere!

It's somewhere else

Instead!"



This was one of my favorite poems as a child. My mother would read it to me.