Half Way Up and Half Way Down

Charlie leads the way out of the school after Lucy's concert. He really is at the half-way point of this stair case.
Halfway Down
A. A. Milne
Halfway down the stairs
Is a stair
Where I sit.
There isn't any
Other stair
Quite like
It.
I'm not at the bottom,
I'm not at the top;
So this is the stair
Where
I always
Stop.
Halfway up the stairs
Isn't up,
And it isn't down.
It isn't in the nursery,
It isn't in the town.
And all sorts of funny thoughts
Run round my head;
"It isn't really
Anywhere!
It's somewhere else
Instead!"
This was one of my favorite poems as a child. My mother would read it to me.