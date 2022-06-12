Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4089
She's Always Climbing
That's my granddaughter Lucy making good use of a wonderfully large tree at the Lilac Festival in Rochester, NY.
My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8466
photos
212
followers
211
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
4091
Latest from all albums
4089
4180
4090
4181
4182
4183
4184
4091
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th May 2022 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
girl
,
granddaughter
Kathy
ace
I think it's wonderful that she can do it and that she's allowed to do it.
June 16th, 2022
katy
ace
cute perspective
June 16th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific shot of your granddaughter. She has a beautiful smile.
June 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close