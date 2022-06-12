Previous
Next
She's Always Climbing by olivetreeann
Photo 4089

She's Always Climbing

That's my granddaughter Lucy making good use of a wonderfully large tree at the Lilac Festival in Rochester, NY.

My apologies for the massive post tonight- I don't want to fall too far behind. No need to comment on all of these- just the ones you like best. And thanks for your understanding!
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I think it's wonderful that she can do it and that she's allowed to do it.
June 16th, 2022  
katy ace
cute perspective
June 16th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific shot of your granddaughter. She has a beautiful smile.
June 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise