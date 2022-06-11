Previous
The Lego Photo Club Visits Sue the Scientist's Dino Lab by olivetreeann
The Lego Photo Club traveled with me to Kentucky and today they visited Sue the Scientist's Dino Lab. Isaac tells me that Sue is incubating dinosaur eggs and you can see them here at the back of the picture. Micah thought Photo Club Phil would prefer photographing the scientific lab over the unhatched egg so he put Phil here by one of the tables with some interesting nozzles on them. Did I have fun playing with the club, my grandsons and a dino lab today? I'm sure you know the answer to that one!
