Previous
Next
Roses are Red by olivetreeann
Photo 4095

Roses are Red

I turned a bouquet Jeff bought me for our anniversary into a painting.

Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1124% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful painting and gorgeous colours.
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise